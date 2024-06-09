316 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 184,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 157,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. HSBC cut their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $176.92. 1,819,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,329. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

