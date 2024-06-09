344,333 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 344,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of Affirm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Affirm by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,568. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

