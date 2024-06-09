35,296 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Allen Wealth Management LLC

Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.9% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 2,994,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,151. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

