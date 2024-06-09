459,292 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 459,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,000. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $32.03 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

