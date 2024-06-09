5,665 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock traded down $11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.21. 2,137,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,914. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.85. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.81.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

