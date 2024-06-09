5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Raised to C$6.75

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

VNP stock opened at C$5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$529.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.21. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$2.96 and a one year high of C$6.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.36.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.2529264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. Insiders acquired 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $61,554 over the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

