649 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 649 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 109,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.96. 16,049,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,307,168. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

