670,733 Shares in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Purchased by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 670,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,179,000. Vestis comprises approximately 6.4% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of Vestis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $72,529,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $48,292,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,033,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,157,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VSTS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,242,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. Vestis Co. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $22.37.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,694.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,694.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

