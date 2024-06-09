729,266 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 729,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,887,000. Fiserv accounts for about 1.4% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $5,404,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 35.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $151.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

