9,004 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.17. 4,814,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.