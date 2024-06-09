933 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Traction Financial Partners LLC

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after acquiring an additional 153,006 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $58.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.