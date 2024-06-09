933 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Traction Financial Partners LLC

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after acquiring an additional 153,006 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJH opened at $58.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
