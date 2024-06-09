935,395 Shares in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Acquired by Tyro Capital Management LLC

Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 935,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,761,000. Sotera Health makes up approximately 11.1% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tyro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Sotera Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,432,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,830,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 363,628 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 958,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,116,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 154,670 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHC. TheStreet upgraded Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

