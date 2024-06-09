99,243 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Bought by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,000. Sensient Technologies comprises about 1.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sensient Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at $175,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXT stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 96,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,683. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $45,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $45,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

