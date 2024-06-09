Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after acquiring an additional 80,218 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,552,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,241,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

