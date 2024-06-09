Acala Token (ACA) Market Capitalization Tops $92.07 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $92.07 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0902 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.09014038 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,798,317.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

