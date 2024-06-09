Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,379 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 13,222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $7.30 on Friday, hitting $465.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.77. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.58 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

