Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $525.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $610.00 to $525.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $612.79.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $465.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 1 year low of $423.58 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 223,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

