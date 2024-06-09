Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 44,795,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,097,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.