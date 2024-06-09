AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Acquired by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 439.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,193 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,139,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,003,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after acquiring an additional 611,574 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 349,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 612,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 167,559 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.71. 6,406,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,317,305. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $893.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

