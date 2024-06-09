aelf (ELF) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, aelf has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $335.72 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000819 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000691 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,869,382 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

