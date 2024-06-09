AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGNC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $38,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after buying an additional 3,367,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $32,509,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

