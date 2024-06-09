Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214,840 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty comprises approximately 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Agree Realty worth $53,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADC traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $61.15. 677,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,227. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

