Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.85.

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $279.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.45 and its 200 day moving average is $251.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

