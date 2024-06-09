Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 3.3% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 175.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded up $9.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.45 and a 200-day moving average of $251.32.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

