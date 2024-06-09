Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.85.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $279.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.32.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.