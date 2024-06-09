Albar Capital Ltd Buys 37,618 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Albar Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 168.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh comprises about 1.4% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10,744.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.6 %

OSK traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $109.97. 184,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.00. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $80.07 and a one year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

About Oshkosh



Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

