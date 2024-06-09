Albar Capital Ltd Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Albar Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,458 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 60,282 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 3.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.89. 1,211,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.45 and a 200-day moving average of $236.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $282.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

