Albar Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 118,226 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,656,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,842,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,370,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,095,000 after purchasing an additional 41,003 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 739.6% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 37,721 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,951. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

