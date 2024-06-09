Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 117.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for 0.8% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Albemarle by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after buying an additional 1,245,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.16.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $114.94. 2,056,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,490. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

