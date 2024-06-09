Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Allegro MicroSystems makes up about 4.5% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.16% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after buying an additional 70,814 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $29.39. 989,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,575. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

