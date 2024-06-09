Allen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.3% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $61.78. 8,260,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,451,270. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Read Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.