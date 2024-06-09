Allen Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.6% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 25,408.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Price Performance
NYSE:CAT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
