Allen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,316 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.6% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,887,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

