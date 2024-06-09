Allen Wealth Management LLC Takes $253,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $299.14. 684,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $209.25 and a 12-month high of $302.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.30. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

