Allen Wealth Management LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,922 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,213,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,885,814. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

