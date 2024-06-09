American Lithium (CVE:LI) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of American Lithium (CVE:LI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price objective on American Lithium and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Lithium

American Lithium Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at American Lithium

Shares of American Lithium stock opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. American Lithium has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.73. The company has a market cap of C$195.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.15.

In other American Lithium news, Director Andrew William Bowering acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,500.00. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.