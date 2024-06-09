American Lithium (CVE:LI) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of American Lithium (CVE:LI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price objective on American Lithium and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on American Lithium
American Lithium Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at American Lithium
In other American Lithium news, Director Andrew William Bowering acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,500.00. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
American Lithium Company Profile
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Lithium
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.