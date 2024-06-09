American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

American Lithium Stock Performance

AMLI stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $146.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.57. American Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Lithium

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of American Lithium by 166.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Lithium by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Lithium by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 891,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

