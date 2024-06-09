American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lowered by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,302 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 7.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $63,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

NYSE:AMT traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.26. 2,143,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.26. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

