Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 51.7% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

AMGN stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.02. 1,925,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

