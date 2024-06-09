Analysts Set OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Target Price at $14.75

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OUT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91. OUTFRONT Media has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,631,000 after buying an additional 2,122,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,543,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,752 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 170,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,020,000 after acquiring an additional 91,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,849,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,878 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

