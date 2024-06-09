Analyzing Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) & Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 17.86% 13.09% 1.13% Veritex 12.47% 8.46% 1.03%

Volatility and Risk

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $2.31 billion 2.55 $622.63 million $9.67 9.87 Veritex $745.98 million 1.47 $108.26 million $1.72 11.70

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Veritex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wintrust Financial and Veritex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 0 9 1 3.10 Veritex 0 2 2 0 2.50

Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus price target of $112.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Veritex has a consensus price target of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Wintrust Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Veritex on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; other specialty finance services; equipment financing through structured loan and lease products; and property and casualty premium financing; as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, such as trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

