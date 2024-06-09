ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) CFO Sells $317,900.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $317,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,925.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

