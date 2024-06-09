Ankr (ANKR) 1-Day Volume Hits $19.41 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $399.49 million and $19.41 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,503.29 or 1.00008501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004161 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00096355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03965511 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $17,850,676.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.