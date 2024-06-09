APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Elm Ridge Management LLC

Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the quarter. APA comprises approximately 4.2% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after buying an additional 2,003,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after buying an additional 867,257 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after buying an additional 345,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 802,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,784,000 after buying an additional 252,678 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

