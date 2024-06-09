ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) vs. Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Financial Survey

ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ARB IOT Group and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise -109.20% -228.35% -115.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARB IOT Group and Super League Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARB IOT Group $51.86 million 0.36 $5.53 million N/A N/A Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.30 -$30.33 million ($8.88) -0.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ARB IOT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise.

14.8% of ARB IOT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ARB IOT Group and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

ARB IOT Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,029.62%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.87%. Given ARB IOT Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than Super League Enterprise.

Volatility & Risk

ARB IOT Group has a beta of 3.6, indicating that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARB IOT Group beats Super League Enterprise on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. The company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as designing the layout of the smart farm for the application and integration of IoT in farming and hydroponics, which includes the procurement of sensors and surveillance cameras, as well as other hardware for farm; designing of software to enable transfer of data from the smart farm to a cloud server, which can then be accessed remotely through smart devices; installing, testing, and commissioning of the hardware and software; and after-sales services comprising data analytics and periodic maintenance services. In addition, it provides IoT system development solutions, including procuring, supplying, and delivering industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions comprising supply chain and distribution of smart phones, accessories, and ICT and IoT products, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited is a subsidiary of ARB Berhad.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

