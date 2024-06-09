Ardor Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $88.94 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

