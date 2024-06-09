Argus Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $140.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.38.

Get NetApp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

NetApp Trading Down 0.4 %

NetApp stock opened at $120.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. NetApp has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $122.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

NetApp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NetApp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after buying an additional 1,654,942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NetApp by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after buying an additional 950,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,257,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.