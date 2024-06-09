Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Holdings Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.99% of Aris Water Solutions worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARIS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 18.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 27.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 100,734 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARIS traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.68. 202,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,172. The company has a market cap of $852.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.65. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

