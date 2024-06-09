Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $586,051,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after buying an additional 1,025,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 25,188.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,420,000 after buying an additional 611,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $296.79. 1,469,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,588. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.57. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.32 and a 52-week high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,674,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,973,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,368 shares of company stock worth $119,728,043. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.