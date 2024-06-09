Ariston Services Group Invests $355,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ariston Services Group purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,313,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,485,000 after purchasing an additional 67,352 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 392,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,202,000 after buying an additional 33,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.75. 13,289,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,181,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

